Veil (VEIL) Price Tops $0.0095 on Top Exchanges

Veil (VEIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 5th. Veil has a total market capitalization of $820,000.27 and $518.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Veil has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One Veil coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Veil alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,795.22 or 0.99829778 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00064288 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.29 or 0.00279658 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.12 or 0.00340318 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00013623 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.01 or 0.00137357 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00060697 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005102 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000491 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.