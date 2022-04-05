Velocys’ (VLS) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Velocys (LON:VLS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Shares of VLS stock opened at GBX 5.99 ($0.08) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £83.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6.67. Velocys has a 1 year low of GBX 3.78 ($0.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 17.94 ($0.24).
Velocys Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Velocys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.