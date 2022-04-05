Velocys’ (VLS) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Velocys (LON:VLS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Shares of VLS stock opened at GBX 5.99 ($0.08) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £83.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6.67. Velocys has a 1 year low of GBX 3.78 ($0.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 17.94 ($0.24).

Velocys Company Profile

Velocys plc operates as a sustainable fuels technology company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, and synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. It has operations in the Americas and the Asia Pacific.

