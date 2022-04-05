Veracity Capital LLC Buys 163 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $657,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Stryker by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,443 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Stryker by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 618 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,326 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,854,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.09.

Shares of SYK traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $266.81. The stock had a trading volume of 10,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,780. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $236.09 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $100.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 53.36%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

