Veracity Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Veracity Capital LLC reduced its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Generac by 76.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,558,000 after purchasing an additional 199,644 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Generac by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,309,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 1.2% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Generac by 6.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Generac by 4.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.49, for a total value of $1,572,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,283 shares of company stock valued at $16,544,125 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded up $6.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $322.27. 19,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,761. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.74 and a 52-week high of $524.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $297.55 and its 200-day moving average is $362.41.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on GNRC. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Generac from $540.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $462.25.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

