Veracity Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Veracity Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 994.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 216,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,024,000 after purchasing an additional 196,656 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 10.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,278,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $555,550,000 after purchasing an additional 119,932 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Pool by 170.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 114,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,788,000 after purchasing an additional 72,254 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Pool by 107.0% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 124,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,005,000 after purchasing an additional 64,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Pool by 280.7% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 75,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,581,000 after purchasing an additional 55,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on POOL. StockNews.com began coverage on Pool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Pool in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.44.

NASDAQ:POOL traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $432.45. 2,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,875. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $454.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $492.97. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $351.87 and a twelve month high of $582.27. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.59 million. Pool had a return on equity of 70.81% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 20.03%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

