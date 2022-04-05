Veracity Capital LLC Has $347,000 Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXT. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 443.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,486,000 after buying an additional 414,842 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 45.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 917,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,059,000 after acquiring an additional 285,512 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 13.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,041,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $142,500,000 after acquiring an additional 242,414 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 168.7% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 316,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,108,000 after acquiring an additional 198,832 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Textron during the third quarter valued at $13,662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Textron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.22.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 2,701 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $196,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP E Robert Lupone sold 29,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $2,160,887.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 347,610 shares of company stock valued at $23,965,675. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Textron stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 966,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,713. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $56.52 and a one year high of $79.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.71.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Textron had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.42%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

