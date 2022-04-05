Veracity Capital LLC Invests $234,000 in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTD. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 229 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 688 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,471.75.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total transaction of $988,457.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,421.12, for a total value of $2,131,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,540 shares of company stock valued at $24,552,512. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $1.55 on Tuesday, hitting $1,355.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.11. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,180.00 and a 1 year high of $1,714.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,410.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,477.85. The company has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 438.50% and a net margin of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.26 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

