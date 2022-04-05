Veracity Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Veracity Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.
MBB traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,580,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,871. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.09. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $100.73 and a 52-week high of $108.88.
About iShares MBS ETF (Get Rating)
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
