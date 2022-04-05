Veracity Capital LLC Makes New $264,000 Investment in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 968 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Workday by 45.1% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,973,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,242,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,502 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 12.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,911,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $977,574,000 after purchasing an additional 448,283 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Workday by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,941,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $734,945,000 after purchasing an additional 127,926 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Workday by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,627,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $656,658,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Workday by 1.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,487,972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $621,719,000 after acquiring an additional 30,437 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WDAY. Citigroup upgraded Workday to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.33.

In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $1,226,559.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total transaction of $887,165.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,800,565 in the last ninety days. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WDAY traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $242.40. The stock had a trading volume of 11,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,843. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,430.00 and a beta of 1.37. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.90 and a 1-year high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

