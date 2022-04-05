Veracity Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 920 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTNT. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush cut their target price on Fortinet from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.30.

FTNT stock traded down $3.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $343.26. 9,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,482. The company has a market capitalization of $55.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.77, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.19 and a fifty-two week high of $371.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $312.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.20.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $963.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.75 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total transaction of $1,128,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total value of $537,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,974 over the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

