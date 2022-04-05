Veracity Capital LLC Purchases 68 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period.

VTI traded down $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.19. The stock had a trading volume of 58,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,156,807. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $222.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.35. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $207.00 and a one year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

