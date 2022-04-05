Veracity Capital LLC Sells 1,086 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Veracity Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $202.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.78.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $1.74 on Tuesday, hitting $134.17. The stock had a trading volume of 121,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,630,912. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $127.27 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $396.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

