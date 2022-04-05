Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Verastem’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VSTM. Truist Financial began coverage on Verastem in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verastem in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verastem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Get Verastem alerts:

VSTM stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. Verastem has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $4.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.09.

Verastem ( NASDAQ:VSTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Verastem had a negative net margin of 3,468.09% and a negative return on equity of 76.14%. On average, analysts forecast that Verastem will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTM. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Verastem by 4.6% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,923,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 85,385 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Verastem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 19,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Verastem in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Verastem (Get Rating)

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.