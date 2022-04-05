Verastem’s (VSTM) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Verastem’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial started coverage on Verastem in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verastem in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verastem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

NASDAQ VSTM opened at $1.53 on Friday. Verastem has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $4.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.09.

Verastem ( NASDAQ:VSTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 76.14% and a negative net margin of 3,468.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that Verastem will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verastem by 6.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Verastem by 7.6% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 74,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verastem by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Verastem by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 98,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 74.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

