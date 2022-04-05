Verici Dx (LON:VRCI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $29.00

Verici Dx plc (LON:VRCI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 29 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 27.75 ($0.36), with a volume of 420104 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.50 ($0.43).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 39.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 52.62. The company has a quick ratio of 26.21, a current ratio of 26.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,309.09. The stock has a market cap of £47.26 million and a P/E ratio of -5.05.

Get Verici Dx alerts:

Verici Dx Company Profile (LON:VRCI)

Verici Dx plc engages in developing and commercializing clinical diagnostics kidney transplant tests. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Penarth, United Kingdom. As of July 10, 2020, Verici Dx plc is a former subsidiary of Renalytix AI plc.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Verici Dx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verici Dx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.