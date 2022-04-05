VeriCoin (VRC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $26.00

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. VeriCoin has a market cap of $79,809.11 and approximately $26.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded down 31.7% against the US dollar. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,875.74 or 1.00164700 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00065527 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00028445 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002195 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,850,905 coins. The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

