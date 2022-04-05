Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.500-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $921.20 million-$958.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $875.78 million.

VRNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verint Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.80.

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $51.52 on Tuesday. Verint Systems has a one year low of $41.46 and a one year high of $54.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.41.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.77 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.68%. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 4,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $229,239.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,920,000 after purchasing an additional 103,160 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Verint Systems by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 497,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,127,000 after buying an additional 169,872 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 289,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,194,000 after buying an additional 19,764 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 194,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after acquiring an additional 55,227 shares during the last quarter.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

