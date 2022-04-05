Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) is Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s 9th Largest Position

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 535,073 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 101,914 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 0.8% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $27,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 11,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 43,142 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 83,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 44,048 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 40,651 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $546,000. 62.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

VZ opened at $52.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $220.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.68. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

