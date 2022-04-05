Verra Mobility Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Verra Mobility in a research note issued on Thursday, March 31st. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma expects that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Verra Mobility’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

VRRM stock opened at $15.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.90 and a beta of 1.31. Verra Mobility has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.39 and a 200-day moving average of $15.60.

In other Verra Mobility news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $70,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,947,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,412,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,234,000 after buying an additional 292,520 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 7,507,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,838,000 after buying an additional 609,782 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,473,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,888,000 after buying an additional 23,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,306,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,039,000 after buying an additional 290,038 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

