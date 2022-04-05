Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 808,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,261,000 after acquiring an additional 96,439 shares during the period. FIDELIS iM LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at $23,176,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 65,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after buying an additional 8,723 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $391,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $162.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.73. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $148.88 and a 52-week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

