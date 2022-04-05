Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WHR. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1,020.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WHR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $295.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.83.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $175.09 on Tuesday. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.25 and a fifty-two week high of $257.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.69.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.26. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.64 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 24.67%.

Whirlpool declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

