Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 297,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 15.3% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 30,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 49.3% in the third quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 33,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 11,063 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.6% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 96,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $60.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $76.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.15.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.22). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $359.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CEO Ann Fandozzi acquired 9,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $499,510.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile (Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.