Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 395.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,834,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 317.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,184,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,092,000 after purchasing an additional 900,598 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth approximately $220,495,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 42.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,627,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,124,000 after purchasing an additional 488,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $15,229,936.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total transaction of $4,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,619 shares of company stock worth $24,093,947 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. BTIG Research upgraded CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.24.

CRWD stock opened at $229.03 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.02 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.40.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

