Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 11,876 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,876 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 216.4% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $60.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.05. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.08 and a fifty-two week high of $63.67.

