Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 1,200 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,663 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 242,739 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $72,266,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 144,179 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $476,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $266.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $271.68 and its 200-day moving average is $275.11. The stock has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $238.62 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,580 shares of company stock worth $17,379,914 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stephens lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.95.

About Norfolk Southern (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.