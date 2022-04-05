Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 2,818 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,351,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,343,000 after purchasing an additional 43,135 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 64,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 690,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,622,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

VRT opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $28.80.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 30.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen cut Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Vertiv from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered Vertiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Vertiv from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.65.

In other news, CFO David Joseph Fallon bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.47 per share, with a total value of $175,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Joseph Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $1,277,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $475,960 in the last ninety days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

