Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Cuts Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,016.38 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,367.96 and a 1 year high of $2,110.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,939.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1,895.81. The stock has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.92.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $14.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,057.21.

In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,900.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,950 shares of company stock valued at $5,869,000. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

