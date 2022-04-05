Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,843,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,817,000 after purchasing an additional 910,709 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,542,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,975,000 after buying an additional 46,318 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,361,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,636,000 after buying an additional 74,833 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,195,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,603,000 after acquiring an additional 188,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 714.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,941,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on STZ shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.32.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $229.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.35 and a 12 month high of $258.00. The stock has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -765.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.41.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -310.00%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

