Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Get Rating) by 285.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,363 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 55I LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $811,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $371,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 288.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 70,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 52,272 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $561,000.

Shares of JEMA stock opened at $42.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.76.

