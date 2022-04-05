Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $811,000 Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 328.4% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,655,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,284 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 40.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,808,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,420 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 23.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,711,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,445 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 7.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,314,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 52.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,044,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,022,000 after purchasing an additional 700,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

In other Corteva news, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.14 per share, with a total value of $2,557,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $158,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Redburn Partners upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.23.

Shares of CTVA opened at $58.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.60 and a 1 year high of $59.81. The stock has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.10.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.63%.

Corteva Profile (Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.