Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at $1,141,000. Keel Point LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 16,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 28,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,120,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ANTM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.05.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem stock opened at $489.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $349.05 and a 1-year high of $505.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $461.52 and its 200 day moving average is $436.20.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.71%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

