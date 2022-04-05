Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,086,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,632,769,000 after buying an additional 376,865 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 53.6% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 27,789,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,290,038,000 after buying an additional 9,698,150 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,711,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,292,000 after buying an additional 303,671 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Welltower by 7.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,423,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,127,000 after buying an additional 601,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 36.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,433,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.35.

WELL stock opened at $97.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.74 and a twelve month high of $99.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.26. The stock has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.22, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 312.82%.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

