Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Lowers Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,338 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 3,104 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 382.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 691 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.57.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $101.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.07 and a fifty-two week high of $144.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.00.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $850.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.04 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 107.72%. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

