Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,039 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Ecolab by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,498,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $746,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,198 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,617,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $614,003,000 after purchasing an additional 815,142 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,632,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Ecolab by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,494,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,146,171,000 after purchasing an additional 617,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Ecolab by 6,563.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 529,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,453,000 after purchasing an additional 521,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $180.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.42. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.85 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Boenning Scattergood cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Profile (Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.