Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.83% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Viant Technology Inc. is an advertising software company which enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy and measure their advertising. Its self-service DSP for omnichannel advertising, Adelphic(R), provides execute programmatic advertising campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, streaming audio and digital billboards. Viant Technology Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Shares of NASDAQ DSP traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.19. The company had a trading volume of 176,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,358. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.54. Viant Technology has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $50.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Viant Technology had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.86 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Viant Technology will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Larry Madden sold 21,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $131,498.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Viant Technology in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Viant Technology by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Viant Technology in the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Viant Technology in the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Viant Technology by 101.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. 14.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

