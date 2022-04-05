Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) Trading Up 1.3%

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.12 and last traded at $3.06. Approximately 16,311,270 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 39,374,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.79.

In related news, Director Phillip Anthony Mcfillin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vinco Ventures by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vinco Ventures during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vinco Ventures during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vinco Ventures during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vinco Ventures during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 19.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vinco Ventures Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBIG)

Vinco Ventures, Inc is a consumer products and digital marketing company. Its brands include The 911 Help Now, Global Clean Solutions, HMNRTH, 4keeps Roses, Purple Mountain Clean, and Royalty Streams. The company operates through the following tools: Honey Badger Media and Pop Nation. Honey Badger Media is a full-service content monetization company that focuses on brand specific messaging by leveraging internal assets and long term strategic partners, and designs digital campaigns from creation to monetization.

