Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Piper Sandler

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VIRT. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Virtu Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Shares of VIRT opened at $37.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of -0.42. Virtu Financial has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $38.54.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.25 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 24.81%.

In other Virtu Financial news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 4,027,062 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $125,000,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 49.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 16.5% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 28,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Virtu Financial by 11.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 243,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 24,217 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Virtu Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Virtu Financial by 12.5% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

