Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Increased by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 121.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,842 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Visa by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 54,624 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,838,000 after purchasing an additional 11,639 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Visa by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 52,835 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,449,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Visa by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 9,421 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $227.74. The stock had a trading volume of 8,519,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,388,504. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.20. The firm has a market cap of $435.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.33.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

