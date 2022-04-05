Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

VGZ opened at $1.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.39 million, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.90. Vista Gold has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $1.40.

Get Vista Gold alerts:

Vista Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.