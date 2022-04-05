VITE Price Up 1.7% Over Last Week (VITE)

VITE (VITE) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One VITE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0630 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VITE has a market capitalization of $31.74 million and approximately $5.39 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VITE has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VITE Profile

VITE is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,033,573,237 coins and its circulating supply is 503,722,224 coins. VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs . The official website for VITE is www.vite.org . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

VITE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VITE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

