Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Price Target Cut to GBX 225 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 230 ($3.02) to GBX 225 ($2.95) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Argus cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.67.
NASDAQ:VOD opened at $16.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.14. Vodafone Group Public has a 1-year low of $14.53 and a 1-year high of $20.36.
About Vodafone Group Public (Get Rating)
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
