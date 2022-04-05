Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Price Target Cut to GBX 225 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 230 ($3.02) to GBX 225 ($2.95) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Argus cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.67.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $16.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.14. Vodafone Group Public has a 1-year low of $14.53 and a 1-year high of $20.36.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,493,217 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $248,268,000 after purchasing an additional 578,281 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,178,068 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $172,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358,099 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,951,367 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $169,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,894 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,010,852 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $108,318,000 after purchasing an additional 121,056 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 6,921,442 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $103,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

