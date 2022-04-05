vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $0.75 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.19% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. Its drug candidate for the treatment of Alzheimers disease includes azeliragon TTP488, which is in Phase III clinical trials; type II diabetes drug candidates include Glucokinase Activator TTP399 and GLP-1r Agonist TTP273 which completed Phase I clinical trials; products for the prevention of muscle weakness and treatment of inflammatory disorders include HPP593, HPP737 and HPP971 which is in Phase1 clinical trials. The Company’s drug discovery platform consists of TTP Translational Technology. vTv Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

VTVT has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:VTVT traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.64. 230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,419. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.08. vTv Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $57.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of -1.59.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts predict that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTVT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 1,575.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 34,562 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 2,235.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 294,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 282,008 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 77.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 151,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

