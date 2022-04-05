Waldencast Acquisition (NASDAQ:WALDU) Shares Up 3.2%

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU – Get Rating) shot up 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.62 and last traded at $10.62. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 41,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WALDU. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Waldencast Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 520,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. boosted its position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 3,037,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,565,000 after acquiring an additional 356,065 shares during the last quarter.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

