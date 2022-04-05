Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note issued on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the pharmacy operator will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.58.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $43.40 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $42.90 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.70. The firm has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,684,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,522,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,122,608,000 after buying an additional 1,462,083 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,679.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,361,617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $64,064,000 after buying an additional 1,285,111 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,910,838 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,446,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 408.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,264,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $59,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,600 shares during the last quarter. 56.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance (Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.