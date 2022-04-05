Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,717 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,011,983 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $563,759,000 after buying an additional 306,641 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,438,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $397,033,000 after purchasing an additional 410,627 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,521,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $306,852,000 after purchasing an additional 189,950 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,440,518 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $303,026,000 after purchasing an additional 724,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.3% in the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $188,200,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WBA stock opened at $43.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $57.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.70.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 26.34%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WBA. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

