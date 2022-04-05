Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $51.00 price objective on the pharmacy operator’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $70.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WBA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.58.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $43.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $42.90 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.70. The company has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 26.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 56.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.