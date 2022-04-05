Wayfair (NYSE:W) PT Lowered to $150.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Wayfair from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $265.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $120.00 to $108.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $211.25.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $116.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.17 and a beta of 2.82. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $343.80.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair will post -6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $846,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 288 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $33,341.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,434,889 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wayfair during the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 61.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 23.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 11.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

