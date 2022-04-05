WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $102.22

Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $102.22 and last traded at $102.17, with a volume of 8505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.49.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WEC shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.22.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $627,000. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 25,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 101,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,873,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,423,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.