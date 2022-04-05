WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $102.22

Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $102.22 and last traded at $102.17, with a volume of 8505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.49.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WEC shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.22.
The stock has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $627,000. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 25,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 101,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,873,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,423,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC)
WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.
