Wedbush Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will earn $1.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.35. Wedbush also issued estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.02 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ASO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.92.

NASDAQ ASO opened at $38.60 on Monday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $51.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.83.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 51.14%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.21%.

In other news, CEO Ken C. Hicks bought 20,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.91 per share, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian T. Marley bought 10,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $394,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,675,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 43,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 993,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,630,000 after buying an additional 192,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,055,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,817,000 after buying an additional 626,491 shares during the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

