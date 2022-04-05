Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Smartsheet (SMAR)

Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/1/2022 – Smartsheet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Smartsheet Inc. provides software solutions. It offers mobile applications, pre-built templates and integrations with cloud applications such as Box, Dropbox, Salesforce, Google Drive and Zapier. Smartsheet Inc is based in Washington, United States. “

3/23/2022 – Smartsheet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Smartsheet Inc. provides software solutions. It offers mobile applications, pre-built templates and integrations with cloud applications such as Box, Dropbox, Salesforce, Google Drive and Zapier. Smartsheet Inc is based in Washington, United States. “

3/16/2022 – Smartsheet had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $40.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2022 – Smartsheet had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $100.00 to $58.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2022 – Smartsheet had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $95.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2022 – Smartsheet had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $60.00 to $47.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/16/2022 – Smartsheet had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $80.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2022 – Smartsheet had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2022 – Smartsheet had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $100.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2022 – Smartsheet had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $80.00 to $60.00.

3/15/2022 – Smartsheet had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/14/2022 – Smartsheet had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $83.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2022 – Smartsheet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Smartsheet Inc. provides software solutions. It offers mobile applications, pre-built templates and integrations with cloud applications such as Box, Dropbox, Salesforce, Google Drive and Zapier. Smartsheet Inc is based in Washington, United States. “

2/24/2022 – Smartsheet had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:SMAR traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,663. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $41.65 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -40.82 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.94 and a 200-day moving average of $64.10.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $61,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James N. White purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.07 per share, for a total transaction of $9,460,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,863 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,017. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Smartsheet by 3,130.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

